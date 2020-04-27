John Fogerty to perform with his kids on tonight’s episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Credit: Julie FogertyJohn Fogerty will be the musical guest on tonight’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 p.m. CT.
The show, which has been featuring Stephen Colbert and his guests appearing remotely while sheltering at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, also will include an appearance by comedian John Mulaney.
The founding Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman will be joined by three of his children — sons Tyler and Shane and daughter Kelsy — for an at-home performance of the Creedence classic “Have You Ever Seen the Rain.”
During the lockdown, Fogerty has been teaming up with Tyler, Shane and Kelsy to play various songs from his back catalog at his home rehearsal space, which has been christened Fogerty’s Factory. Videos of these performances are posted on his official YouTube channel.
The most recent clip features John and his family gathered outside of his home next to a colorfully painted van commemorating his 50 Year Trip tour. The video begins with Fogerty telling the humorous story about CCR’s experience at the 1969 Woodstock festival. He and his children then deliver a rendition of Creedence’s “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”
Fogerty and his family also recently shot a segment for NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert online series, which was recorded at John’s rehearsal space. It featured performances of four songs — Fogerty’s baseball-themed solo hit “Centerfield” and the Creedence classics ” Down on the Corner,” “Long as I Can See the Light” and “Proud Mary.”
In other news, a two-LP tie-dye picture-disc edition of Fogerty’s 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks concert album will be released exclusively via Walmart on June 26. The album features highlights from a June 2019 show that Fogerty played in Morrison, Colorado.
