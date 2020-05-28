John Fogerty celebrates 75th birthday, releases ‘Fogerty’s Factory’ EP featuring family lockdown performances
Credit: Bob FogertyJohn Fogerty turned 75 today, and to celebrate his big birthday, the founding Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has released a new digital EP titled Fogerty’s Factory, featuring seven at-home performances he recorded with three of his children.
The EP features new renditions of six classic CCR songs and one of his solo hits, “Centerfield.” The performances are audio recordings from recent sessions John and his family members — sons Shane and Tyler, and daughter Kelsy — did that were provided to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and a satellite radio special.
The performances are a continuation of a series of videos Fogerty has been posting on his YouTube channel and social media sites, capturing him and his kids playing songs from his back catalog while in lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The clips have been shot at their home studio, which John has dubbed Fogerty’s Factory, a nod to the classic 1970 Creedence album, Cosmo’s Factory.
The EP’s cover is the recently posted photo of John, Shane, Tyler and Kelsy recreating the Cosmo’s Factory cover. Fogerty’s brother, Bob, shot both pics.
“Our family got together and decided we would spread some joy with music in these trying times,” John notes. “We recreated Cosmo’s Factory and it became Fogerty’s Factory.”
The Fogerty’s Factory EP was mixed and mastered, respectively, by acclaimed studio engineers Bob Clearmountain and Bob Ludwig. A physical version of the collection, possibly featuring additional performances, will be prepared for release at a later date.
Here’s the Fogerty’s Factory track list:
“Centerfield”
“Have You Ever Seen the Rain”
“Long as I Can See the Light”
“Down on the Corner”
“Bad Moon Rising”
“Fortunate Son”
“Proud Mary”
By Matt Friedlander
