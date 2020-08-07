John David Washington says he used to lie about the identity of his father, Denzel Washington, to get his own acting jobs

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
John David Washington was not going to let nepotism get him his first major job in Hollywood.
In an interview with Mr Porter, the Tenet star revealed how he would intentionally hide the identify of his Oscar-winning father, Denzel Washington, whenever he went up for an acting job.
“I saw how people changed when they found out who my father was,” he said. “I used to lie, saying he was a construction worker or in jail, just to have some sense of normalcy.”
Washington said he felt he wouldn’t be judged on his own talents if people actually knew the truth.
“I felt like there was no way people would take me seriously, even if I was good,” he said. “They would always judge me. So I hid who my father was. I guess I was protecting myself.”
Thankfully for Washington, he didn’t need his father’s help to get him his first big break. In 2015, the actor landed his first major role in HBO’s Ballers with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He also had a breakout performance in Spike Lee‘s Oscar winning film BlacKkKlansman, where he was also nominated for a Golden Globe.
Up next, Washington will soon star in the Christopher Nolan film, Tenet, and a secret quarantine production with actress Zendaya, titled Malcom & Marie.
By Candice Williams
