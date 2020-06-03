John Boyega gives an emotional speech during a Black Lives Matter protest in London
ABC/Lou RoccoActor John Boyega was overcome with emotion as he gave a powerful speech during a protest in London on Wednesday held following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.
The UK actor spoke out against racial injustice to a crowd in London’s famed Hyde Park, after a peaceful march with Black Lives Matter protesters.
“Black lives have always mattered,” he proclaimed in a video captured by U.K.’s Evening Standard on YouTube. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless — and now is the time.
“I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting,” he declared.
“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd,” he told the crowd. “We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence.”
The Stars Wars actor became emotional as he discussed his own experience with racism.
“I need you guys to understand how painful this is,” he shared. “I need you to understand how painful it is to be reminded every day that ‘your race means nothing’— and that isn’t the case anymore.”
“It is very, very important that we keep control at this moment and we make this as peaceful as possible.”
