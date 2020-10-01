      Weather Alert

John and TJ Osborne of Brothers Osborne released a new video for their current single, “All Night.”

Oct 1, 2020 @ 4:13pm

Directed by frequent collaborators Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver, the creative new clip features a guy running out of ways to entertain himself at home until the Brothers send him a couple of Covid-approved guests in the form of puppets. Of course, a dance party ensues.

“All Night” is the lead single to Brothers Osborne’s upcoming third studio album, Skeletons, which drops on Oct. 9.

John and TJ Osborne had a hand in writing all 12 tracks on Skeletons, including “All Night,” which is currently No. 30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart after 19 weeks.

 

