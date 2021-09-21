Joey’s Red Hots Opens: Draws 250 Lunch Customers!

CREST HILL, IL— The Joey’s Red Hots opened Monday in Crest Hill and people across the Joliet area were flocking here for lunch.
“It was great. We had 250 customers come through for lunch,” remarked Joey’s owner Anthony Nardo. “I’m looking forward to the dinner rush.”
The new Crest Hill Joey’s Red Hots is at 2228 Plainfield Road. The property has been the subject of several restaurant failures over the years. Most recently, it was the Sindibad Mediterranean Grill. Years ago, it was a Vienna Beef hot dog stand.
During Monday’s opening day, the most popular entrées included the Maxwell Street Polish sausage, hot dogs and “a lot of gyros,” Nardo said.
There are also Joey’s Red Hots in Chicago’s Morgan Park area, New Lenox and Orland Park.
Why did Joey’s select Crest Hill for its latest expansion endeavor?
“We just wanted to bring back that old school hot dog stand to Crest Hill,” Nardo said. “Our slogan is, ‘Just like the old neighborhood.’
“I love the location,” Nardo said of Plainfield Road. “I think the community’s great, and I think the people that live here, they want to see this location vibrant and alive again. Before, it’s been (a lot of) coming and going. We’re here to stay.”
In addition to the four Chicago area locations now, Joey’s Red Hots also operates five mobile food trucks for catering and special events. “We’ve made a great name for ourselves over the past six years,” Nardo said. “We love being involved in the community and we give back.”
The new Crest Hill Joey’s is now open seven days a week. It’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. There are several benches outside the restaurant for customers who want enjoy the beautiful fall weather and eat on the premises.