One of the world’s greatest eating contest champions came up just short in Wisconsin. Joey Chestnut, who is ranked first in the world by Major League Eating, competed in the Wisconsin State Fair cheese curd eating contest this weekend. He placed third behind Gideon Oji and first-place winner Darron Breeden. Breeden scarfed down five-pounds, two-ounces of curds in six minutes. The prize included four-thousand-dollars.