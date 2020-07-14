Joey Bada$$ announces his first album in three years will be dropping this week
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
It’s been three years since the multifaceted Joey Bada$$ last released a solo project, but now he’s getting ready to drop new music this Friday.
On Tuesday, the rapper unveiled the title, artwork, and tracklist for his upcoming album, The Light Pack, which arrives on July 17.
“It’s been 3 long years, so how bout 3 new songs for your Mind, Body & Soul? LOVE to you ALL,” he wrote alongside the album artwork on Instagram. The album will feature three songs, “The Light,” “No Explanation,” and “Shine,” to feed your mind, body, and soul. The artwork reflects the same spiritualistic rhetoric as his 2017 album, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$.
Since then, Joey has gone through a series of changes including becoming a father and embarking on his acting career with roles on Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Freeform’s Grown-ish. He recently secured his first No. 1 plaque for co-writing Post Malone’s “Rockstar.”
“Know that faith is like a seed planted in the ground; it grows after its kind,” he wrote in another post. “Plant the idea (seed), water, and fertilize it with expectancy, and it will manifest.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.