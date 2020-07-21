Joey Armstrong issues statement in response to Lydia Night’s allegations
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty ImagesSWMRS drummer Joey Armstrong has issued a statement in response to The Regrettes frontwoman Lydia Night‘s allegations of abuse and sexual misconduct.
In an Instagram post published Monday, Night accused Armstrong, who’s the son of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, of pressuring her into sexual situations during their relationship, which began when she was 16 and he was 22.
In his own post published Tuesday afternoon, Armstrong writes, “While I don’t agree with some of the things [Night] said about me, it’s important that she be allowed to say them and that she be supported for speaking out.”
“I respect her immensely and fully accept that I failed her as a partner,” he continues. “I was selfish and I didn’t treat her the way she deserves to have been treated both during our relationship and the in the two years since we broke up.”
Armstrong adds that he’s apologized to Night “privately.”
“I hope she can forgive me, if and when she is ready to do so,” he writes. “I won my mistakes and will work hard to regain the trust that I lost.”
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.