JOE NICHOLS MAKES BIG SCREEN DEBUT THIS WEEKEND

Joe Nichols makes his big screen debut in the new western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, to be released on Friday (June 24th) in select theaters, on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and more.
Joe’s co-stars include Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary, The Usual Suspects), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters), Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Mr. Holland’s Opus), Nat Wolff (The Fault In Our Stars, The Stand), and Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect, Good Girls Revolt).
Nichols said, “I am so excited for everyone to see the film. It was a lot of fun to make. I loved old westerns as a kid and had a great time on set.”
Murder At Yellowstone City was filmed on location, on a site that was known as Yellowstone City in the 1860s. And it is the first production to be shot on the new western backlot in Montana.
Joe plays Colin Hodge, the son of a dirt farmer and the grandson of a defender of the Alamo.
He has also been busy with his “Good Day for Living” tour, hitting stages across the country.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Joe Nichols (@joenichols)
A post shared by Joe Nichols (@joenichols)