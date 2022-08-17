98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Joe Nichols Live In Addison, IL Tomorrow Night

August 17, 2022 4:08PM CDT
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Got any plans tomorrow night? Want to see a free concert?

Joe Nichols will be in our backyard tomorrow night at the Rockin’ Wheels In Addison Summer Concert Series.

Here’s a list of tomorrow night’s line up:

6:30 p.m. – Whiskey Road (Country)

8 p.m. – Joe Nichols

Rocking Wheels in Addison is located at 1 Friendship Plaza, near the intersection of Lake Street and Kennedy Drive. There is plenty of free parking and bring your appetite as Rockin’ Wheels features food from 9 local restaurants

The Addison Historical Museum will have a open house as well from 6 – 8 p.m., that features a Craft and Vintage Fair. Schedule is tentative; subject to change due to COVID-19 State Guidelines.

 

