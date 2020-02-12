Joe Maddon Speaks About Leaving Cubs
Joe Maddon is speaking out about his departure from the Cubs. In an interview with ESPN, the former North Side manager said he decided he wasn’t going to return to Chicago during last season, regardless of the outcome. He also called the Cubs front office controlling and cited philosophical differences for his decision to leave. Under his leadership, the Cubs made the playoffs four straight years and won the 2016 World Series. Maddon left Chicago and signed to be Los Angeles Angels skipper after the Cubs failed to make the playoffs last season.