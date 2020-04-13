Joe Exotic Is Scared of Tigers & More Surprising Revelations Revealed in “Tiger King” Update Show
On April 12, Netflix released The Tiger King and I, an update show for its wildly popular documentary The Tiger King, according to Entertainment Weekly. A number of new revelations about star Joe Exotic came to light. According to former business partner Jeff Lowe, Exotic killed healthy tigers just because he needed more space.
“They were not sick. They were beautiful, healthy tigers that he called over to the fence and he shot them in the head because he needed the cage space,” Lowe said. He once killed a tiger because “the tiger nearly bit him one day. The guy was a cruel man,” said Robert Kirkham, producer of Joe Exotic TV. Even more surprisingly, Joe Exotic is afraid of “big cats,” said Kirkham.
“In the shots that you see in there, where he’s in with the two tigers, the white one and the other one, the white one is blind and the other one is on tranquilizers,” he said. “It’s idiotic to think how he’s become famous as ‘The Tiger King’ when he’s so terrified of big cats,” Kirkham added.
Exotic is currently serving 22 years after being found guilty of attempted murder-for-hire and animal cruelty charges.