Joe Budden calls it quits with Spotify, alleging they “undermined and undervalued”
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for RevoltCulture commentator and podcast host Joe Budden has decided to end his podcast deal with Spotify, alleging they were “pillaging” his audience to sell their wider podcast platform.
NME reports the former rapper expressed his frustrations with the streaming platform on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.
After exclusively hosting his podcast for the last two years, Joe says he will be finding a new home as early as next month.
“September 23rd, I cannot tell you where this podcast will be,” Budden said. “But as it stands, I can tell you where it will not be and that is Spotify.”
He claims “Spotify never cared about this podcast individually,” and “only cared about our contribution to the platform.”
Over the last few months Spotify has announced a number of deals with other hosts including Michelle Obama and a recent deal with sports podcast The Ringer, reportedly worth almost $200 million, which he mentioned.
Budden believes his show was “undermined and undervalued,” and accused Spotify of “actively pitting [new shows] against us.”
He also claimed Spotify attempted to gift him and his team Rolex watches in exchange for not being able to take vacation days for Christmas and New Year’s.
“That was the first time it dawned on me that Spotify is pillaging,” Budden said.
Spotify responded in a statement to NME, saying: “It was our desire to keep Joe Budden on Spotify. As Joe referenced on his show, we made him a considerable offer — one that was significantly larger and many times the value of the existing agreement and reflective of the current market and size of his audience. Unfortunately, we could not come to terms and we respect his wishes to find a new home for his show.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.