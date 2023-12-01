Jodie Foster Calls Superhero Movies A ‘Phase’

Recently, Jodie Foster shared how she feels about superhero movies and thinks the ‘hype’ for them has lasted too long.

Foster said, “It’s a phase. It’s a phase that’s lasted a little too long for me, but it’s a phase, and I’ve seen so many different phases.”

She continued, “Hopefully people will be sick of it soon. The good ones—like Iron Man, Black Panther, The Matrix—I marvel at those movies, and I’m swept up in the entertainment of it, but that’s not why I became an actor. And those movies don’t change my life. Hopefully there’ll be room for everything else.”

Which superhero movie changed your perception of life? Do you agree with Jodie Foster’s sentiment?