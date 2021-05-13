      Weather Alert

Drive-Thru Job Fair In Romeoville!

May 13, 2021 @ 4:24pm
The Workforce Center of Will County and Village of Romeoville will host a drive-thru job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Romeoville Village Hall, 1050 W Romeo Road.

Available positions include assemblers, forklift operators, packers, pickers/material handlers, packers, pickers/material handlers, unloaders, security officers, customer service representatives, IT analyst, inside sales representative, cycle counters, electric pallet jack operator, receiving coordinators, outbound dock associates, CNC machinist, machine operator, maintenance technician, set-up technician, truck driver.

Also, production line workers, production line leaders, sanitation technicians, on-site supervisor, production line workers, reach truck operators, staffing recruiters, warehouse workers, cashier, cook, crew member, delivery drivers, dish washer, shift leaders, healthcare customer associate, pharmacy technicians and home care aides.

Participants should bring copies of a resume and have an elevator speech ready for recruiters. For help with either, email [email protected] prior to the job fair. Or call (815) 727-4444 and press 0.

Job seekers will stay in their cars while talking with recruiters.  Face coverings are required.

Rain date for the event is Thursday, May 27.

