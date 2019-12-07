Joaquin Phoenix: Tackle ‘Violent Food System’ – Go Vegan
Joaquin Phoenix hopes to convince us to all become vegan – and not just eventually.
The actor from The Joker, says he’s not kidding around, and neither should we. Phoenix says, if people really take time to consider climate change and our current food system, we can all make the necessary change.
He is teaming up with Veganuary for the mission. The global organization is encouraging people to become vegan, in January 2020 (hence the term, “Vegan-uary”) and beyond.
[Remember the band, “Meat Is Murder”]