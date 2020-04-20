Joan Jett to appear on ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine’s ‘In My Room’ performance series Friday
Courtesy of GibsonJoan Jett will be featured in an installment of Rolling Stone‘s In My Room IGTV music series that will premiere this Friday, April 24, at 3 p.m. ET.
The In My Room series, which can be viewed on RollingStone.com and the magazine’s Instagram, is presented by the Gibson guitar company and features artists performing from their homes as they self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rolling Stone and Gibson have also partnered to auction off guitars signed by Jett and two other artists with In My Room sessions debuting this week: James Bay and Lukas Nelson. The auctions will raise money for the Gibson Gives charity campaign in support of the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Jett’s contribution to the sale is one of her Signature Gibson ES-339 electric guitars, a hollow-body model that’s made from thermally engineered maple and spruce wood and boasts a wine-red finish. Only 150 copies of the guitar have been produced, and it has an estimated value of $2,500.
Charitybuzz.com is hosting the auction, and bidding’s open until May 8 at 3 p.m. ET.
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.