JO DEE MESSINA, TANYA TUCKER ADDED TO CMA FEST

Jo Dee Messina, Tanya Tucker, Tracy Lawrence, and Josh Turner have been added to the lineup of performers at Nissan Stadium during next week’s 50th CMA Fest, taking place in downtown Nashville. King Calaway have also joined Thursday’s (June 8th) lineup to perform the National Anthem at Nissan Stadium.

CMA Fest runs from Thursday through Sunday (June 11th). A limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale. Single night tickets for the nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium are also available to purchase at CMAfest.com/tickets.

Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the United States through the CMA Foundation.