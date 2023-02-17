JO DEE MESSINA KICKS OFF ‘HEADS CAROLINA’ TOUR TONIGHT

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jo Dee Messina has announced her headlining Heads Carolina, Tails California Tour. The run includes more than 45 dates and is set to launch tonight (Friday, February 17th) in Greensboro, NC.

Jo Dee said, “It seems crazy that we’ve never toured under the ‘Heads Carolina, Tails California’ banner before. We are so excited to bring people songs that they know, stories we will share and, yes, new music!”

She also recently announced that Heads Carolina, Tails California: The Best of Jo Dee Messina will be released on March 10th. The vinyl, limited-release album features 11 of Jo Dee’s hits, including “Bye, Bye,” “I’m Alright,” “Lesson In Leavin,’” and ”Heads Carolina, Tails California.”