JMBLYA Festival postponed as a result of coronavirus outbreak
Timothy Norris/WireImageAmid the COVID-19 pandemic, yet another popular music festival has been postponed. The 2020 JMBLYA Festival that was scheduled from May 1-3 has now been rescheduled for dates this fall.
JMBLYA Festival organizers alerted fans of the news in a post on Instagram.
“Hey y’all, we wanted to let you all know we’re actively rescheduling JMBLYA to the fall,” the post reads. “In an effort to be as transparent as possible, we want to keep you in the loop on our plans. We believe this is the best decision for everyone, and thank you for your patience while we work to bring you another epic year of the festival.”
This year’s festival line-up includes headliner A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Lil TJay, and other artists. Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Migos, Cardi B, J. Cole, and Travis Scott hosted the last two JMBLYA festivals. The three-day hip-hop concert will land in Dallas, Austin, and Houston.
“We will be able to share our new dates soon and rest assured all tickets will be honored accordingly. In the meantime, please remain safe, healthy, sane, and don’t eat all your quarantine snacks,” the post continues.
