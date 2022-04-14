JJC Names Their 10th President

The Joliet Junior College Board of Trustees unanimously approved the appointment of the college’s 10th president, Dr. Clyne G.H. Namuo at the April 13 board meeting. Namuo will begin on July 1, 2022 and succeeds Dr. Judy Mitchell, who announced her retirement last year.
In discussing Namuo’s appointment, Chairman Dan O’Connell shared that the board could not be more pleased to find a dynamic leader to continue JJC’s evolution and ongoing impact.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Namuo to the JJC community. He brings the right blend of higher education experience, vision, and thoughtful leadership to guide the college into its next chapter. We have every confidence that he will honor our past through a consciousness of our history and a keen eye toward building the college’s future,” said O’Connell.
Dr. Namuo’ s appointment comes after a comprehensive seven-month national search that involved campus and external community participation. Namuo was selected as JJC’s next president for his proven record of visionary leadership, student and community engagement. Dr. Mitchell will remain in her role through June 30, 2022 when Dr. Namuo will assume full duties of president on July 1. Dr. Mitchell will serve as the special advisor to the president until her retirement on August 31, 2022.
“I am incredibly honored and so very humbled to serve as the tenth president of JJC! I would like to thank the board for their confidence in me and want to thank everyone who participated in the search process,” Namuo said. “I am excited to get started and will work relentlessly in support of our increasingly diverse student body, our outstanding faculty and staff, and our resilient and remarkable surrounding communities. I am honored to lead such a historic institution and commit to working collaboratively to ensure that JJC continues to occupy a position of strategic strength and significance far into the future.”
Dr. Namuo holds a doctorate of philosophy degree in Higher Education Strategy from the University of Arizona’s Center for the Study of Higher Education, a master’s degree in information systems from San Diego State University, and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Hawaii. Dr. Namuo most recently served as Interim President at Phoenix College, part of the Maricopa Community College system in Arizona. Prior, he served as the vice president of learning and chief academic officer at South Mountain Community College. At SMCC, he worked collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders to develop a comprehensive academic plan that spawned a number of initiatives including an equity initiative, the creation of mediated classrooms, expansion of mobile technology across instruction, the creation of the construction trades institute, and more.
The presidential search process consisted of a 16-member search committee led by Vice Chair Maureen Broderick and Trustee Nancy Garcia-Guillen and consultants, the Pauly Group, a national search firm with over 30 years of experience in academic and executive leadership placement. The committee, comprised of community leaders and employees representative of the campus community was chaired by Dr. Nicole Whitehead, JJC Chief Human Resources Officer.
As further details are determined regarding the presidential transition, the JJC community will be kept apprised.
JJC Press Release