      Weather Alert

JJC Launches Website For Search For New President

Oct 28, 2021 @ 3:43pm

Joliet Junior College has launched a website to assist in the search for a new president. Current JJC President Dr. Judy Mitchell has been president of the junior college since September 2016 and she extended her retirement to August 31, 2022 to give the committee more time to find her replacement. On the website, JJC announces they are looking for “a proven leader who is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion, has financial acumen, is a strong communicator, and committed to engaging with the surrounding community.”

The Pauly Group of Springfield, IL is working with JJC in the search for their new President. For more info on the search, including who is on the search committee, you can find out more here.

Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Lies Which Partners in Happiest Relationships Recommend We Tell Each Other
Win Free Jiffy Lube Signature Service® Oil Changes for a Year!
The Best Halloween Yards To Visit Near You!
The Largest Candy Corn Factory Has Been Hacked
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On