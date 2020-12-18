JJC Cancels Indoor Winter Sports for 2021 Season
With the health and safety of its student-athletes as a priority, Joliet Junior College has decided to cancel the competitive seasons for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s wrestling, women’s volleyball, and cheerleading for the 2020-21 season.
Although their seasons have been cancelled, these programs will still be able to practice and workout during the spring semester. The seasons for these indoor winter sports were initially postponed until January.
“As with everything we do, this decision was made with the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, and our entire campus in mind,” said JJC Director of Athletics Gregg Braun. “I truly feel for these student-athletes, and I appreciate all of their hard work and their commitment to the Wolves this year. We will miss watching them compete this winter, but they will still be allowed to work out and practice as a team and keep the sports they love in their lives during this difficult time. I look forward to watching the Wolves back on the court and on the mats during the 2021-22 season.”
On Thursday, the North Central Community College Conference (N4C), of which JJC is a member, announced the cancellation of the 2021 winter sports schedules for men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball. These indoor winter sports are considered high and moderate risk by sports safety guidance and COVID protocols.
In the meantime, JJC continues to plan for the safe return and competitive seasons for the outdoor sports of men’s and women’s soccer, baseball and softball for the spring. Soccer, normally played in the fall, was postponed to the spring semester. Baseball and softball, whose 2020 seasons were cut short by the pandemic, normally compete in the spring.