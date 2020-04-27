      Weather Alert

JJC Announces August Commencement

Apr 26, 2020 @ 9:40pm

Joliet Junior College has announced that the May commencement has been rescheduled to an unspecified day in August. The college says they will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic to determine a final date.

JJC is also opened up summer registration to new and current students there are three summer online sessions term, with the first beginning May 25th.

In addition, scholarship applications for the fall 2020 semester have been extended until May 15. Current and prospective students can learn more and apply at www.jjc.edu/scholarships.

