Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Take Aaron Rodgers to Court after Bizarre Targetting

Aaron Rodgers recently made a bold and unfounded statement about Jimmy Kimmel, which has triggered a threat of legal response from Jimmy.

Aaron threw a wild pass on a podcast, about the infamous “Epstein list.” That’s the list of famous names associated with socializing – or more – with Jeffrey Epstein [Epstein died by suicide as he awaited trial, charged with sex-trafficking minors and more. The documents were unsealed January third].

Rodgers said: “A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out.” Rodgers’ bizarre comments are causing problems for ESPN, according to Business Insider. And the NFL isn’t happy about his comments regarding Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kimmel, is one Disney‘s biggest names as the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” – and a familiar voice in many of its popular animated films. As the New York Jets QB, Rodgers has been sparking feuds with Kimmel and other public figures on Pat McAfee‘s show on ESPN, which is also affiliated with Disney & ABC.

Kimmel reacted to the clip and added (with two A’s, like in Aaron), “Dear A—–e: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.” He continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12.”

What’s the craziest lie or non-fact Aaron Rodgers has ever said?

