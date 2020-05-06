Jimmy Fallon Sings ‘Teachers Should Make A Billion Dollars’
Like many parents, right now, Jimmy Fallon is homeschooling his young kids, during the pandemic shutdown. It has given us all a new perspective on what it’s like to stand in front of the classroom.
To kick off Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show, the late-night host picked up his guitar, to sing a song dedicated to educators, everywhere. “Teachers should make a billion dollars,” crooned Fallon, in the tune written for Teacher Appreciation Week. He then sang that they deserve more vacation time and free bottomless wine glasses.
Several guests, who have appeared on the show, in its new socially distant format, have detailed their own homeschooling efforts, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.