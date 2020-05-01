Jimmy Eat World releases cover of Crooked Fingers song “Call to Love”
RCA RecordsJimmy Eat World has released a cover of the song “Call to Love,” originally by indie band Crooked Fingers.
The “Middle” rockers originally recorded the cover alongside Bethany Cosentino of the band Best Coast during a livestream in April. It’s now officially available for digital download.
Amid COVID-19, Jimmy Eat World has been livestreaming videos fairly regularly. Frontman Jim Adkinshas also been hosting his “Empty Room Gigs” series, during which he performs solo in empty venues.
Jimmy Eat World released their most recent album, Surviving, last October.
