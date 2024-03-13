JIMMY BUFFETT TRIBUTE LINEUP
March 13, 2024 7:35AM CDT
The Hollywood Bowl announced that a special concert, called Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” will be taking place on April 11th.
The all-star lineup will include Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, and Jackson Browne to name a few.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15.
SIDE NOTES
- Other artists include Brandi Carlile, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnally, Jake Owen, Eric Church, Zac Brown, Pitbull, Jake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band and more special guests.