JIMMY BUFFETT TRIBUTE LINEUP

The Hollywood Bowl announced that a special concert, called Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” will be taking place on April 11th.

The all-star lineup will include Paul McCartney, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, Sheryl Crow, and Jackson Browne to name a few.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15.

