JIMMY BUFFETT TRIBUTE LINEUP

March 13, 2024 7:35AM CDT
The Hollywood Bowl announced that a special concert, called Keep The Party Going: A Tribute To Jimmy Buffett” will be taking place on April 11th.

The all-star lineup will include Paul McCartney, the EaglesJon Bon JoviKenny ChesneySheryl Crow, and Jackson Browne to name a few.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 15.

SIDE NOTES

  • Other artists include Brandi Carlile, Scotty Emerick, Jack Johnson, Caroline Jones, Mac McAnallyJake Owen, Eric ChurchZac Brown, PitbullJake Shimabukuro, The Coral Reefer Band and more special guests.

