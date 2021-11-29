Jimmie Allen’s Infant Daughter Is Recovering and Breathing on Her Own

After a very scary Thanksgiving week, Jimmie Allen’s 6-week-old daughter Zara James is getting better.
Allen and his wife, Alexis, have both posted updates, since their daughter’s hospital stay.
Alexis described their baby’s condition as “brutal symptoms of RSV.” She had stopped breathing and was put on oxygen, but is now recovering and breathing on her own.
Days earlier, Jimmie had written about his frustration with a doctor – whom he felt wasn’t paying enough attention to her symptoms – and had sent her home still sick.
Among his online comments, he had written, “Attention Doctors, if the parent of your one month old patient tells you the child having a hard time breathing and the only thing your lazy self wants to do is check heart and temperature, find another career. Your job is to save lives, so do it.”
Jimmie last updated fans on Friday (Nov. 26) and said that she was doing a lot better. He thanked everyone for their well wishes, positive energy, and prayer.
SIDE NOTES