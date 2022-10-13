Jimmie Allen Will Host First-Ever Celebrity PBA Bowling Challenge

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jimmie Allen is hosting and bowling in his very own celebrity bowling tournament. It’s the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge. Celebrities and the very best in bowling will be paired up.

From the celebrity side he has:

Darius Rucker

Chuck Wicks

Terrell Owens

Neon Union.

From the bowling side he has:

Pete Weber

Kyle Troup

Sean Rash

Ronnie Russell

AJ Johnson

Jimmie says he fell in love with bowling during the pandemic and calls it his ‘pandemic passion.’ When he is not touring you can find him bowling. He hopes to try out for the PBA in 2023.