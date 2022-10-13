98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Jimmie Allen Will Host First-Ever Celebrity PBA Bowling Challenge

October 13, 2022 5:08PM CDT
(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jimmie Allen is hosting and bowling in his very own celebrity bowling tournament. It’s the Jimmie Allen PBA Challenge. Celebrities and the very best in bowling will be paired up.

From the celebrity side he has:
Darius Rucker
Chuck Wicks
Terrell Owens
Neon Union.

From the bowling side he has:
Pete Weber
Kyle Troup
Sean Rash
Ronnie Russell
AJ Johnson

Jimmie says he fell in love with bowling during the pandemic and calls it his ‘pandemic passion.’ When he is not touring you can find him bowling. He hopes to try out for the PBA in 2023.

