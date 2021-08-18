      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen teases unreleased “Big in a Small Town,” the theme song to Netflix’s upcoming 'Titletown High'

Aug 18, 2021 @ 4:30pm

Connie Chronuk/ABC

Jimmie Allen has a new creative project in the works. The singer will serve as executive music producer for an upcoming Netflix series, Titletown High, a sports reality show that follows the ups and downs of a high school football team.

The theme song for the show is Jimmie’s unreleased “Big in a Small Town,” a track that he says speaks to his own roots and teenage memories. 

“I grew up in a small town. Whether it’s football or a dream you have, everything you do in a small town is a big thing,” Jimmie explains in a teaser clip he posted to social media this week. 

“Everybody can relate to going to school. Being in a relationship. Playing football. Everything is the end of the world or the start of the world,” Jimmie goes on to reflect. “So I think people connect to the realness of it.”

Titletown High will debut on Netflix on August 27.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Win Tickets to The Will County Fair!
Live Nation Will Require Vax Card or Negative COVID Test
Lee Brice Tickets!
High Speed Rail From Chicago To St. Louis Moves Into Study And Planning Phase
Win Tickets to the International Motorcycle Show!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On