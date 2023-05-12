Jimmie Allen Sued for Assault, Sexual Abuse, Suspended by Label

Only days ago, we learned that Jimmie Allen and his wife are separating, even as they expect their third child, together.

Now, Allen’s label has “suspended” him after a federal lawsuit was filed yesterday (Thursday, May 11th) by his former manager who accuses him of assault and sexual abuse, among other allegations, according to Variety. The woman, identified only as “Jane Doe,” claims the harassment and abuse — which includes rape — took place from 2020 to 2022. She is also suing her former employer, Wide Open Music, which she alleges was aware of the abuse, and did nothing to protect her.

Jimmie issued a statement via his attorney which reads in part, “It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever. I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years . . . I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Stoney Creek Records gave a statement to Country Aircheck which reads, “In light of today’s allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately.”

Jimmie has also been axed from the CMA Fest lineup of performers.

He and his wife, Alexis Gale, announced plans to separate last month. Alexis is expecting the couple’s third child together later this year. They have been married for three years.