Jimmie Allen Says Valentine’s Day Comes With ‘A Bunch Of Unnecessary Pressure’
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day (Friday, Feb. 14th), but it shouldn’t really matter because if you’re with someone you love, everyday should be Valentine’s Day. Right? So says Jimmie Allen. In fact, not only does he think the holiday is useless, he tells Roy Gregory that it’s very one-sided.
Jimmie will spend Valentine’s Day in Columbus, OH where he’s set to perform at Tequila Cowboy. He will open up for Brett Young, & Dylan Scott at Taste of Joliet on Saturday June 27th @ ATI Field at Memorial Stadium. VIP tickets and general admission tickets are currently on sale at tasteofjoliet.com.