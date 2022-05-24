      Weather Alert

JIMMIE ALLEN REVEALS ALBUM TRACK LIST INCLUDING DUET WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

May 24, 2022 @ 1:32pm

Jimmie Allen has revealed the 17-song tracklist for his upcoming album, Tulip Drive, due out June 24th. The album’s pre-order and first instant grat track, called “on my way,” is a duet with Jennifer Lopez and will be available on Friday (May 27th) at 12 a.m. ET.  Another collaboration on Tulip Drive is a song called “pesos” featuring CeeLo Green & T-Pain.

Of the album, Jimmie says, “This is the first (album) where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes.”

Tulip Drive is the name of the street Jimmie’s late grandmother grew up on.  His 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane, was named for the street Jimmie grew up on.  And his 2020 & 2021 releases, Bettie James and Bettie James Gold Edition, were named for his grandmother Bettie Snead, and his father James “Big Jim” Allen, who passed away in 2014, and 2019, respectively.

Beginning this Fall and through Spring 2023, Jimmie will join headliner Carrie Underwood on her 43-arena The Denim & Rhinestones Tour.  They’ll be at Allstate Arena, October 22nd.

Jimmie is a headliner for Taste of Joliet, Saturday June 25th at Memorial Stadium, ATI Field, with 98.3 WCCQ!

FAST FACTS

Here is the Tulip Drive tracklist:
1. be alright (Jimmie Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone, Castle) *
2. what i’m talkin bout (Zach Abend, Michael Hardy, Seth Ennis) ^
3. kissin you (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell) ^
4. down home (Jimmie Allen, Rian Ball, Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell) ^
5. settle on back (Jimmie Allen, Tate Howell, Trip Howell, David Pramik) ^
6. pesos (feat. CeeLo Green & T-Pain) (Jimmie Allen, Edward Martin, Vincent Venditto, T-Pain, Thomas Callaway, Yannique DeLisle Barker, Chris Doyle, J. ”Lonny” Bereal) +
7. love in the living room (Jimmie Allen, Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym, Cary Barlowe) **
8. on my way (Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez) (Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt, Michael Pollack) ^^
9. broken hearted (feat. Katie Ohh) (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Will Weatherly) ^
10. habits & hearts (Steven McMorran, Derrick Southerland, Jess Cates) ^
11. right now (Jimmie Allen, Matt Rogers, Jordan Schmidt) ^
12. wouldn’t feel like summer (Alysa Vandereheym, Matthew McGinn, Jimmie Deeghan) ^
13. undo (Matt Rogers, Matt McVaney, Daniel Breland) ^
14. get you a girl (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach, Matt Jenkins) ++
15. keep em coming (Jimmie Allen, Brad Tursi, Will Weatherly) ^
16. every time i say amen (Travis Hill, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman) ^
17. you won’t be alone (feat. Aadyn) (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach) ***
* Produced by Jason Evigan and Gian Stone
^ Produced by Ash Bowers and Jimmie Allen
+ Produced by Vinny Venditto and Vic “BillboardKiller” Martin
** Produced by Jesse Frasure and Jimmie Allen
^^ Produced by Keith Hetrick
++ Produced by Ilya Toshinskiy and Jimmie Allen

*** Produced by Ash Bowers and Eric Torres

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen)

