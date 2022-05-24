JIMMIE ALLEN REVEALS ALBUM TRACK LIST INCLUDING DUET WITH JENNIFER LOPEZ

Jimmie Allen has revealed the 17-song tracklist for his upcoming album, Tulip Drive, due out June 24th. The album’s pre-order and first instant grat track, called “on my way,” is a duet with Jennifer Lopez and will be available on Friday (May 27th) at 12 a.m. ET. Another collaboration on Tulip Drive is a song called “pesos” featuring CeeLo Green & T-Pain.
Of the album, Jimmie says, “This is the first (album) where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes.”
Tulip Drive is the name of the street Jimmie’s late grandmother grew up on. His 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane, was named for the street Jimmie grew up on. And his 2020 & 2021 releases, Bettie James and Bettie James Gold Edition, were named for his grandmother Bettie Snead, and his father James “Big Jim” Allen, who passed away in 2014, and 2019, respectively.
Beginning this Fall and through Spring 2023, Jimmie will join headliner Carrie Underwood on her 43-arena The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. They’ll be at Allstate Arena, October 22nd.
Jimmie is a headliner for Taste of Joliet, Saturday June 25th at Memorial Stadium, ATI Field, with 98.3 WCCQ!
