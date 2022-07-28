Jimmie Allen Reminds Fans To Take A Break From Social Media

Jimmie Allen recently reminded fans to get off social media and check in with their loved ones.
Jimmie said, “Check in on your friends. Social media is not a way to find out how people are doing.” He continued, “People are really struggling, it has just gotten easier to hide it.”
A short time ago, Jimmie shared a similar revelation about his mental health when dealing with the music industry. Jimmie said, “I am happy a lot of the time, but a lot of the time, I’m not. We all struggle. I feel like my first couple of years in the business were focused on happy, positive, happy, positive – and that is still there. I recently wanted to show another side, because the best thing for me was when I realized that some of my favorite artists were bipolar [Charley Pride & Kanye West] which really made me feel like I was not out here by myself.”