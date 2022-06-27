JIMMIE ALLEN RELEASES ‘PERSONAL’ NEW ALBUM

Jimmie Allen‘s third studio album, Tulip Drive, is available everywhere. The 17-track project was released on Friday (June 24th) and includes collaborations with Jennifer Lopez, CeeLo Green, T-Pain and Jimmie’s eight-year-old son, Aadyn.
The album is very personal to Jimmie, who says he decided to write the songs about his “own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes.”
The album title is also reflective of his childhood. Jimmie explains: “So Tulip Drive, name of my new album, it is the street my grandma Bettie lived on in Delaware. So this album is a lot of songs I wrote based off actual things I went through in life and a lot of songs I chose, I picked ones that tied in directly to moments in my life while hanging out on Tulip Drive.”
Jimmie will make his debut performance appearance on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tomorrow (Tuesday, June 28th) followed by a performance on Good Morning America and GMA3 on ABC on Wednesday (June 29th).
He is beginning his climb up the country charts with “down home.”
CHECK IT OUT