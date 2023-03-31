JIMMIE ALLEN READIES ‘BE ALRIGHT’ AS NEXT RADIO SINGLE

Jimmie Allen is gearing up to release a new single called “be alright” in April. It’s the third single off his Tulip Drive album which was released in June. The song is the followup to his chart-topping hit “down home,” which is his career fourth Number One hit.

Jimmie announced the single on social media writing, “This is the summer of feeling free knowing no matter what life throws at you it will BE ALRIGHT!! Enjoy Summer 2023”

“be alright (15 edition)” – a special version of the song – will be released to Country radio on Monday, April 10th and be available digitally on Saturday, April 15th.

Jimmie performed “be alright” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (March 29th).

CHECK IT OUT