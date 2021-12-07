Jimmie Allen Plans to Launch His First Headlining Tour

Jimmie Allen has plans to go out on his first headline tour next year. The “Down Home” Tour will take Allen to 19 cities, starting in West Hollywood, California at the Troubadour, on February 3rd. Allen says he didn’t want to rush getting out on the road and wanted to make sure he and his band were able to deliver greatness to his fans. Meanwhile, Allen has been keeping busy with his footwork on Dancing With The Stars and his new children’s book, My Voice is a Trumpet. Allen also just launched Jab Entertainment, a management and production company, he founded with John Marks and Aaron Benward. The first group signed to the company is Neon Union, which will open for Jimmie on tour.