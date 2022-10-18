Jimmie Allen on his impact on country music: “I’m adding my sound”

ABC/Michael Le Brecht II

Jimmie Allen is aiming to impact country music with his sound, but doesn’t want to change the genre.

In an interview with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Jimmie describes country as “music from the soul,” particularly for people who live in poverty or are going through a time of struggle.

“Soul is a feeling, soul is an emotion. That’s what makes it soul music. We’re really writing these songs to encourage people that are still living that lifestyle to keep going, work hard, stay afloat,” he says, comparing music to a “life raft to help people not drown in this part of life they find themselves.”

Throughout his career, Jimmie has scored three #1 singles with “Best Shot,” “Make Me Want To” and a duet with Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway,” while blending genre lines with his EPs Bettie James and Bettie James Gold Edition, which feature collaborations with Nelly, Mickey Guyton, Tim McGraw and more.

Jimmie says his approach to music is not to change country music, but to elevate it with his own sound.

“I’m adding myself. I’m adding the way that I view country music. I’m adding my sound to country music,” he says of his impact. “A lot of people want to say, ‘Change country music, we’re trying to get rid of the bad stuff.’ No, just add to the music, that’s how I look at it. You don’t change it, you add to it, so eventually when you add to it, it pushes out what’s not supposed to be in there anyway.”

Jimmie is currently on the road opening for Carrie Underwood on the Denim & Rhinestones Tour.

