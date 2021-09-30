JIMMIE ALLEN ON FIRST DWTS ELIMINATION: ‘I THOUGHT I WAS GONNA PEE ON MYSELF

Jimmie Allen made it on to week two of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. He tells us he was super nervous during the first elimination on Monday (September 27th) and feared he might lose it . . . all over the stage.
Jimmie returns on Monday (October 4th) to compete dancing the Salsa with his pro partner Emma Slater. Next week’s theme is Britney Spears. Dancing With The Stars airs at 8 p.m. ET.
On the music front, Jimmie sits inside the Top 15 and climbing on the Mediabase chart with “Freedom Is A Highway” featuring Brad Paisley.
