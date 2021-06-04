      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen lends his voice to Noah Schnacky’s epic new “Don’t You Wanna Know”

Jun 4, 2021 @ 1:30pm

Jimmie Allen and rising star Noah Schnacky blend country storytelling with a pulsing electronic beat on “Don’t You Wanna Know,” which the latter singer co-wrote.

Epic and wistful, the song asks a love interest to take a shot on romance. Fittingly enough, Noah says that its story line originated in a dream he had.

“I had a dream my best friend was singing this song to a girl and I immediately woke up and looked up the lyrics and found nothing,” he explains. “As the song came to fruition, I knew adding Jimmie’s style would really make it pop.”

Plus, the “Best Shot” star had been a longtime supporter to the younger artist. “He was one of the first artists to take me in and support me, so I was stoked he agreed to do it,” Noah goes on to say.

Adds Jimmie, “It was an honor for Noah to reach out to me to be a part of it. He made me feel comfortable to be myself on the track, which says a lot about him as an artist. I’m super proud of the song.”

The pair also teamed up for a music video, featuring performance footage as well as shots filmed during a summer night in the countryside.

