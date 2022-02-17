Jimmie Allen Joins American Idol – Brad Paisley Calls Him ‘Burt Reynolds’

Jimmie Allen will join the upcoming season of ABC‘s American Idol as a mentor. He broke the news on social media, Tuesday (February 15th) via a video from Disney‘s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii. The clip features Minnie Mouse, waving, in the background. Jimmie will share mentor duties with pop singer Bebe Rexha.
Season 20 of American Idol is set to premiere on Sunday, February 27th at 8 p.m. ET. Show judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are all set to return, as well as longtime show host Ryan Seacrest.
MEANWHILE:
Jimmie celebrates his career third Number One hit this week with “Freedom Was A Highway,” featuring Brad Paisley. The song holds the top spot on both the Billboard and Mediabase charts. It also gives Brad his 25th Number One song.
Last night (Monday, February 14th), Jimmie posted the news on social media writing in part, “Yo @bradpaisley this song was a fun one. I appreciate you doing this song with me and giving it that BP Swag. Thank you to country radio for supporting this song . . . To all the people that have requested this song, bought and streamed it thank you!!!!”
Via a release, Brad said, “Couldn’t be prouder to ride shotgun on this record with Jimmie. I’ll be the Sally Fields (sic) to his Burt Reynolds anytime.”
“Freedom Was A Highway” is the latest single off Jimmie’s 2021 album Bettie James Gold Edition.