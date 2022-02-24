      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen Helps Veterans Heal by Helping Them Write Songs as Therapy

Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:15am

Jimmie Allen recently used his songwriting skills, to help a U.S. Army veteran write his own song, through a program called CreatiVets.

Former Master Sergeant KC Shaw traveled from his home in Baltimore to Nashville, to sit down with Jimmie and a couple of other successful writers.  It’s for a form of therapy, according to People.com.

Shaw has suffered traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress, along with suicidal thoughts.

Allen, whose father is a veteran, told the publication, “We send people overseas and teach them to kill to protect yourself and your country.  You can’t come back and expect things to be different without proper help.”

Their collaborative song is called “Find Me Again.”

Shaw and Allen are featured in the latest issue of People, on newsstands on Friday (February 25th).

 

Per People.com:

  • Each day, 17 veterans in the United States die by suicide, according to a report released last year by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
  • Since it was launched in 2013, CreatiVets has helped more than 850 veterans through its songwriting and other arts programs.
