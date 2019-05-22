Jimmie Allen gives it his “Best Shot” with a magic wand in new “Make Me Want To” video

Broken BowJimmie Allen’s new video for “Make Me Want To” starts with an elderly woman giving him a magic wand to repay an act of kindness. From there, the unpredictable plot only thickens in the clip designed to show off the singer’s “quirky side.”

“I’m a huge fan of Disney, Harry Potter and The Notebook,” Jimmie tells CMT. “I wanted to create a video that showcased my love for all three.”

Along the way, the “Best Shot” hitmaker magically changes his living situation and his wheels, and even finds love in a juice bar.

And Jimmie warns there’s more on the way.

“Enjoy Chapter 1!” he teases. “This is the first of a five-part music video collection.”

“Thanks to everyone for going on this journey with me and stay tuned for more!” he adds.

“Make Me Want To” is the second single from Jimmie’s Mercury Lane album. You can check out the new video on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.