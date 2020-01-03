Jimmie Allen Dropped Out Of College After Getting His Degree In ‘People’
Jimmie Allen told WCCQ’s Roy & Carol he got his degree in “people” before dropping out of college after more than two years. He tells us exclusively that college was a means to an end, and that end was the career he’s currently enjoying:
Jimmie sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with his latest single, “Make Me Want To.”
He celebrated the Christmas holiday at his favorite place, DisneyWorld in Orlando, with his son, Aadyn, and his fiancee, Alexis.