      Weather Alert

Jimmie Allen Dropped Out Of College After Getting His Degree In ‘People’

Jan 3, 2020 @ 9:21am

Jimmie Allen told WCCQ’s Roy & Carol he got his degree in “people” before dropping out of college after more than two years. He tells us exclusively that college was a means to an end, and that end was the career he’s currently enjoying:


Jimmie sits inside the Top 10 and climbing with his latest single, “Make Me Want To.”
He celebrated the Christmas holiday at his favorite place, DisneyWorld in Orlando, with his son, Aadyn, and his fiancee, Alexis.

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas 🎄🎁

A post shared by J I M M I E A L L E N (@jimmieallen) on

TAGS
Jimmie Allen
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister