Jill Scott reveals she working on new music with “incredible producers”
Courtesy of Jill ScottAs if last weekend’s neo-soul Verzuz battle wasn’t celebration enough.
Jill Scott tells ABC Audio she’s “excited” to give fans another reason to celebrate, as she works on new music while in quarantine. She admits it’s been 24 years since she’s spent this much time at home but it’s definitely helped keep her creative juices flowing. She says she’s working on new music with “incredible producers,” some of whom she found on social media.
“I am getting really incredible music from incredible producers, that I wanted to work with for a long time and new ones that I just heard about on Instagram, quite frankly,” Jill says. “And it’s been very, very exciting for me.”
Scott says fans can look forward to new rhythms and new voices that she’s never played with before.
“So, yeah, there’s new music coming,” she says. “I couldn’t help it.”
Scott’s come a long way since her platinum 2000 debut, Who Is Jill Scott? to her 2015 number-one album, Woman, featuring the single “Fool’s Gold.”
