Jill Biden May Be the First First Lady to Have Full-Time Job That Isn’t in the White House
If Joe Biden becomes president, Dr. Jill Biden plans to continue her job as an English professor.
She spoke about it in an interview: “If we get to the White House, I’m going to continue to teach. I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession.”
She also kept her full schedule at Northern Virginia Community College when she was the Second Lady from 2008 to 2016. She even made history as the first Second Lady to keep a paying job.
The pair have been married since 1977 and were set-up by Joe’s younger brother.