98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

JFK Jr Reportedly Broke Up with Madonna for One Controversial Reason

July 23, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
JFK Jr Reportedly Broke Up with Madonna for One Controversial Reason
couple hug closeup

John F Kennedy Jr.’s dating history is a who’s who of A-listers that people still can’t get enough of to this day.

He reportedly had a steamy relationship, with none other than Madonna, back in the late 1980’s.

While they seemed like a great match, Kennedy reportedly broke it off, for one rather concerning reason.

In Christopher Anderson’s book, entitled The Good Son: JFK Jr. and the Mother He Loved, that “the same year JFK Jr. was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine, he and the Material Girl began a steamy affair.”

The beginning of the end reportedly started with the fact that when he took Madonna to his mother, Jackie Kennedy’s NYC apartment, she allegedly signed in as “Mrs. Sean Penn.”

Jackie allegedly also did not approve of her use of Catholic symbolism in her performances.

But the biggest reason, according to Andersen, is that he says John claimed that he felt uncomfortable with the fact that Madonna had tried to channel Marilyn Monroe.

Why do you think that this couple really called it quits?

More about:
#Catholic
#JackieKennedy
#JackieO
#JFKJr
#MarilynMonroe
#People
#SeanPenn
#SexiestManAlive
Madonna

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts