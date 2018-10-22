JetBlue Is Flying People for Free
By Roy Gregory
Oct 22, 2018 @ 9:37 AM
A JetBlue Airbus 320 decends along the Potomac River in Washington for a landing at Reagan National Airport, Sunday, June 24, 2012. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

You can fly free in November, if you like surprises. JetBlue plans to fly a planeload of people to an unknown destination Nov. 27 to volunteer for an unknown cause for three days, USA Today reports. Anyone over 18 can apply by Oct. 26 if they’re willing to answer questions about their philanthropic interests. A sample question: “If volunteer hours were stored in a karma bank, how big would your account be?” JetBlue is saying little else, but participants will leave from JFK Airport in New York and volunteer in three areas championed by JetBlue for Good: the environment, community, and youth and education. Here’s more from Newser.

